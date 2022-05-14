Sachin Khedekar Turns 57: Movies of the Marathi Actor You Should Not Miss

Sachin Khedekar isn’t just a popular name in Marathi cinema, but has established himself as a well known Bollywood personality. The actor-director started his career with the Marathi film Jeeva Sakha in 1992 and made his Bollywood debut in 1997 with Ziddi. The multilingual actor has worked in several regional cinemas, including some Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Gujarati films, while he has also participated in several theatricals.

That’s not all! Khedekar, who celebrates his 57th birthday today, has several intriguing TV show roles to his name. His performances in Imtihaan, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy are well talked about. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his movies that you should not miss:

Kaccha Limbu

The story of this Prasad Oak-directed film revolves around the lives of parents who are struggling to raise their mentally challenged child. This 2017 film has bagged the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Marathi. And besides Sachin Khedekar, prominent roles are played by Ravi Jadhav, Sonali Kulkarni, and Ananth Mahadevan. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero

Based on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, this 2005 release is a highlight in Sachin Khedekar’s acting career. It was directed by Shyam Benegal. The historical drama movie was also honoured with the National Award for best art direction. In important roles, the movie also has well-known actors like Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakaria, and Rajit Kapur. Take Care Good Night

Helmed by Girish Joshi, the thriller movie is based on cybercrime and was released in 2018. On IMDB, the film has bagged a 7.4 rating and is very relevant to current times. Mahesh Manjrekar, Iravati Harshe, Parna Pethe, and Jaywant Wadkar also play important roles in the movie. Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy

This Marathi movie was a blockbuster. The story is about a laid-back middle-class Maharashtrian man, played by Sachin, who suddenly wakes up to fight against the evil in society. All the actors were praised for the commendable work they did in Santosh Manjrekar’s directorial. Nagrik

In this movie, Sachin plays the role of a fearless journalist who is out to expose the dirty politics of Mumbai. Sachin did complete justice to the role. The movie’s plot was widely appreciated and Sachin’s acting became the cherry on the cake. Apart from Sachin, Milind Soman and Devika Daftardar also starred in the movie directed by Jayprad Desai.

