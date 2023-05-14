Sachin Khedekar Turns 58: Best Movies of the Versatile Actor You Shouldn't Miss

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SACHIN KHEDEKAR: Sachin Khedekar isn’t just a popular name in Marathi cinema, but has established himself as a well known Bollywood personality. The actor-director started his career with the Marathi film Jeeva Sakha in 1992 and made his Bollywood debut in 1997 with Ziddi. The multilingual actor has worked in several regional cinemas, including some Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Gujarati films, while he has also participated in several theatricals.

That’s not all! Khedekar, who celebrates his 58th birthday today, has several intriguing TV show roles to his name. His performances in Imtihaan, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy are well talked about. He was recently seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam. He is also set to star in Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his movies that you should not miss: