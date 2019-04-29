Take the pledge to vote

Sachin Pilgaonkar on Staying Relevant: If You Don’t Accept Change, Change will Never accept You

Sachin Pilgaonkar will next be seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Hotstar Special City of Dreams.

Updated:April 29, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
Sachin Pilgaonkar on Staying Relevant: If You Don't Accept Change, Change will Never accept You
Sachin Pilgaonkar with wife Supriya and daughter Shriya. (Image: Instagram)
“My life life cannot exist without arts,” says Sachin Pilgaonkar. Performing since the age of five, he has spent more time on sets than with his family.

"I don't think I can even breathe without arts. I can't even imagine what that life would be. For I've met my lights, trolleys, cranes, studios and sets more than my relatives. These are my uncle and aunts." 

Sachin, 61, has spent 56 years in performing arts. Beginning as a child actor, clocking more than 60 appearances in films, he later also turned director, writer, editor. "Nobody in my family was from the industry, I was destined to be a part of it. I feel I must've done some good in my past life that God blessed me to be in this industry." 

He says his ability to adapt and constantly strive to be versatile is the key behind his staying relevant as an artiste for more than half a century. "Entertaining people is not an easy job, though it appears like one. One has to go through a lot of difficulty and pain but nothing comes easy and no lunch is free. That's my learning." 

Sachin started his career with Ha Maza Marg Ekla and went on to appear as a child actor in films for more than decade. He then featured in films like Nadiya Ke Paar, Sholay, Balika Badhu, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se and Satte Pe Satta

However, he was certain he would not restrict himself to acting. "There are lots of people who have done nothing else but acting, these are big names, and they're happy with it. But I didn't feel comfortable sticking to one place," he says.

He switched to direction with his hit TV show Tu Tu Main Main in the '90s and donned the hat of a writer, editor, singer and choreographer. He also acted in few of the episodes. "I was not stagnant. I kept on moving and doing these things together. That gave me a lot of job satisfaction. That has kept me going." 

The actor credits bearing no ego and accepting change as the reason for his longevity in the industry. "The one who doesn't accept the change, the change will never accept him. You don't want to be stuck in an era which doesn't exist. You have to keep evolving. 

"You must also never have an ego, though it's natural to have. Because it never leads you anywhere. Ego only leads to frustration." 

It is his constant search for something new that got him hooked when filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor approached him for the upcoming Hotstar Special City of Dreams, a 10-episode Mumbai-based political drama.

The web series, presented by Applause Entertainment, features Sachin as a politician, and the actor says there was no way he could turn down the project. 

"I am most comfortable working with a person like Nagesh. He knows his job, he ensures the script is proper and everything is in place. I don't need to scratch my head thinking whether the show is good or bad," he said. 

"Coming from Nagesh, I knew it'll be good. Some people may like it, some won't. But it can never be senseless. That also reflects my body of work. You can like it, or you won't. But it's not meaningless," he added. 

City of Dreams will stream from May 3.

