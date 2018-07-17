English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sachin Shroff Opens Up About His Failed Marriage, Says Juhi Parmar Never Loved Him
Actors Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff - who tied the knot in February 2009- were granted divorce on June 25.
Image: Official Instagram account of Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff
Each time there is a news report suggesting favourite celebrity couples split, it makes their fans question the power of unconditional love in the world. Actors Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff tied the knot in February 2009 after a five months courtship. The couple enjoyed a marital life for 8-years, before they decided to part their ways - a decision that left many shocked. A court granted them divorce in June.
In his recent interview with Bombay Times, Shroff opened up about his relationship with Juhi.
“The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi’s own public admission, she was never in love with me. One-sided relationships are doomed from the beginning. It’s said, ‘It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.’ But the fact is that it hurts to be in a loveless marriage. Nothing I did could make Juhi love me,” Sachin was quoted as saying by the daily.
Sachin said that actor Pooja Bedi played a key role in planning a financially secure future for their daughter. “Pooja worked out a financially secure future for our daughter, all the way to her graduation in a foreign university. I gave Samairra double the amount Juhi had agreed on. I have given my daughter 50% share of my two-bedroom apartment as well as a commercially property in Pune,” he added.
