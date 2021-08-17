Sachin-Supriya Pilgaonkar Birthday: Celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood Who Share Same Birthdays

The hit TV couple of India, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar celebrate their birthdays on August 17. Both the artists, who have earned their name and fame in TV, Bollywood as well Marathi industry, are a double dose of entertainment born on the same date. However, there are many other artists, especially in film industry who are born on the same day. Let us take a look at some of your favourite actors from the Indian film industry and Hollywood who share their birthdays.

Angourie Rice and Vidya Balan

The 20-year-old Australian actress began her career as a child actress, and is mostly remembered for her roles in These Final Hours and The Nice Guys, where she played actor Ryan Gosling’s daughter. Rice was most recently seen in Kate Winslet-starrer crime thriller Mare of Easttown. Vidya, who also celebrates her birthday on January 1, is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Most recently, she was seen in Sherni. The actor turned 42 this year.

Madonna and Saif Ali Khan

The American singer, songwriter, and actress celebrates her birthday on August 16. This year, the pop culture icon turned 63. Belonging to the royal family of Pataudis, Saif, on the other hand, has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry by taking up roles that no other Khan actor would have dared to. The actor turned 51 this year.

Zareen Khan and Robert Pattinson

The British actor celebrates his birthday on May 13 and this year, he turned 35. Pattinson is renowned for his wide range of work from starring in teenage sensation movie series Twilight to working with Christopher Nolan in Tenet. Zareen made her Bollywood debut in 2010 starring next to Salman Khan in his period drama Veer.

Mark Strong and Kajol

Celebrating his birthday on August 5, Mark is an English actor known for his work in movies like Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Cruella. Meanwhile, sharing her birthday with Mark, Kajol is the Bollywood actor known for movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and most recently, Tribhanga.

Penn Badgley and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Penn is an American actor who celebrates his birthday on November 1. The actor’s most recent and one of the most notable roles have been in the Netflix thriller series You. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World who has worked in both Hollywood and Bollywood movies. However, most of her work has been done in Bollywood.

Maggie Grace and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hollywood actress Maggie celebrates her birthday on September 21. The actress is known for her work in The Twilight Saga, and Walking Dead. Kareena, who shares her birthday with the Hollywood actress, is one of the most recognisable Bollywood actresses. Belonging to the Kapoor Clan of Hindi film industry, Kareena’s range of work is versatile.

David Schwimmer and Shah Rukh Khan

David, whose career-defining role as Ross Geller in 90s classic sitcom Friends made him a household name globally, celebrates his birthday on November 2. Sharing his birthday with the Hollywood actor, the “King of Bollywood” Shah Rukh has a massive fan-following, not only in India but world over among the South Asian diaspora.

Eva Longoria and Alia Bhatt

The Hollywood actress, who celebrated her 46th birthday this year on March 15, is known for her work in television shows like Desperate Housewives and Brooklyn Nine-nine. Alia, who shares her birthday with Longoria, is the Bollywood actress who continues to redefine herself with challenging and refreshing roles.

Will Ferrell and Katrina Kaif

Ferrell who turned 54 on July 16 this year is best known for his comedic roles in movies like The Other Guys, EuroVisiona and Step Brothers. Katrina is a Bollywood actress and entrepreneur who is known for her roles in movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Bradley Cooper and Deepika Padukone

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Cooper celebrates his birthday on January 5. The Academy Award-nominated actor is known for his roles in movies like American Sniper, Silver Linings Playbook, and A Star is Born. Bollywood actress Padukone who also celebrates her birthday on January 5 is known for her roles in movies like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Chapaak.

