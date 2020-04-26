Sachin Tendulkar Bats for Ayushmann Khurrana as Professor in 'Money Heist' Hindi Remake

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently addressed Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as 'Professor' during their recent interaction on Twitter. Earlier, Ayushmann had expressed his desire to play the role of Professor in the Hindi remake of Money Heist and seems like the God of Cricket is in favour of his casting as the the titular character from the hit Netflix series.

Ayushmann had posted a birthday wish for Sachin on social media and in return was called Professor by him. "Dear Sir SRT. I’ve always prayed for you whenever you walked out to bat. Have witnessed every 100 of yours. LIVE. May you also live a hundred years. Happy bday (sic)!" Ayushmann had written on social media.

In response, Sachin said, "Thanks for your prayers & support over the years, 'Professor' (Winking face emoji). I too am praying that no one gets out and everyone stays home (sic)."

Thanks for your prayers & support over the years, 'Professor' 😉. I too am praying that no one gets out and everyone stays home. 🙏🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 25, 2020

Ayushmann is a big fan of the hit Spanish show Money Heist, originally titled La Casa de Papel.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann had earlier posted a video that showed him playing Bella Ciao, the title track of the show, on his piano. Not only this, he also shared that he wanted to essay the role of the Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) in the series.

