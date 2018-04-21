English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sachin Tendulkar Could Play Doctor Strange: Benedict Cumberbatch
British star Benedict Cumberbatch says Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will fit the role as superhero Doctor Strange quite well.
British star Benedict Cumberbatch says Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will fit the role as superhero Doctor Strange quite well.
New Delhi: British star Benedict Cumberbatch says Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will fit the role as superhero Doctor Strange quite well.
The actor, who is seen as the superhero, spoke about it when he met former Australian cricket sensation Brett Lee during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour in Singapore. It will be aired on the Star Sports Network as part of Kent Cricket Live, read a statement to IANS.
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on April 27.
When quizzed on cricket, Cumberbatch said: "Graham Gooch was my hero when growing up. I loved playing cricket and because I was a wicket keeper, I had my eye on Jack Russell."
Lee asked Cumberbatch for his views on who would best fit the role of Doctor Strange.
He said: "Sachin Tendulkar would do quite well in fitting the role as Doctor Strange as he is quite extraordinary."
The interview will be aired on April 22.
Also Watch
The actor, who is seen as the superhero, spoke about it when he met former Australian cricket sensation Brett Lee during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour in Singapore. It will be aired on the Star Sports Network as part of Kent Cricket Live, read a statement to IANS.
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on April 27.
When quizzed on cricket, Cumberbatch said: "Graham Gooch was my hero when growing up. I loved playing cricket and because I was a wicket keeper, I had my eye on Jack Russell."
Lee asked Cumberbatch for his views on who would best fit the role of Doctor Strange.
He said: "Sachin Tendulkar would do quite well in fitting the role as Doctor Strange as he is quite extraordinary."
The interview will be aired on April 22.
Also Watch
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Thrash Sevilla 5-0 to Win King's Cup Again
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- 2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI, Golf GTI & Up GTI Driven: What's So Special about These Performance Cars?
- Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video
- India Favourites to Win World Cup, Says Sehwag