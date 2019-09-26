Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police Salute Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Sachin Tendulkar and Mumbai Police congratulated Amitabh Bachchan for his Dadasaheb Phalke award win in an ingenious manner.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police Salute Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Image of Amitabh Bachchan, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

The Mumbai Police has congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being feted with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, referring to him by his iconic avatar of Inspector Vijay in "Zanjeer".

"Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations," a tweet from the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police read.

In another instance, Sachin Tendulkar too congratulated Amitabh for award win. Sachin took to Twitter and recalled a dialogue from Amitabh's famous film Agneepath. Sharing love for the megastar, Sachin wrote on social media, "Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Poora Naam. Baap Ka Naam Dinanath Chauhan, Maa Ka Naam Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon Mandwa. Umar 36..." a line that gives me goosebumps even today! May you continue to win hearts across the globe, Amit ji."

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter while announcing the news on Tuesday.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Dadasaheb Phalke Award Win, Says He is Humbled and Grateful

(With inputs from IANS)

