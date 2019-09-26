Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police Salute Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Mumbai Police has congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being feted with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, referring to him by his iconic avatar of Inspector Vijay in "Zanjeer".

"Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations," a tweet from the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police read.

Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations. pic.twitter.com/mYp1JNdi7s — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 25, 2019

In another instance, Sachin Tendulkar too congratulated Amitabh for award win. Sachin took to Twitter and recalled a dialogue from Amitabh's famous film Agneepath. Sharing love for the megastar, Sachin wrote on social media, "Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Poora Naam. Baap Ka Naam Dinanath Chauhan, Maa Ka Naam Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon Mandwa. Umar 36..." a line that gives me goosebumps even today! May you continue to win hearts across the globe, Amit ji."

“Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Poora Naam. Baap Ka Naam Dinanath Chauhan, Maa Ka Naam Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon Mandwa. Umar 36..." a line that gives me goosebumps even today! May you continue to win hearts across the globe, Amit ji. किरदार अनेक पर शहंशाह बस एक 🙏#DadaSahebPhalkeAward pic.twitter.com/pq9KFhejn4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 25, 2019

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter while announcing the news on Tuesday.

(With inputs from IANS)

