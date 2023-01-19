Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Sachin Tendulkar, Shreya Ghoshal Rock Best Ethnic Outfits

Sachin Tendulkar and wife, Dr Anjali Tendulkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Kiran Rao, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani have arrived at Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Anant and Radhika’s engagement festivities have begun with Gol Dhana ceremony.

Sachin, who shares a close bond with the Ambani family, opted for an ivory kurta for the special occasion. While Anjali looked stunning in a purple saree. Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani posed together for the paparazzi before heading inside the venue. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is all set to perform at the ceremony, donned a stunning red sharara. Kiran Rao, on the other hand, dazzled in a gold saree. The ceremony is taking place at the Ambani residence Antilia.

Meanwhile, Radhika stunned in a gold embellished lehenga, while Anant looked dapper in a navy blue kurta pajama. The couple greeted the photographers with a big smile and even posed with Anant’s family.

Anant is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita. While Radhika is Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant’s daughter. Several top Bollywood celebrities are expected to arrive at the couple’s engagement ceremony.

Anant completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is also a trained Indian classical dancer and delivered her first on-stage dance performance or ‘Arangetram’ in June last year.

