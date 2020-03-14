Sachin Tendulkar Sends a Laal Singh Chaddha Wish to Aamir Khan on His Birthday

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan is celebrating his birthday on March 14. The actor, who is currently occupied with his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, has received wishes from fans and friends.

One of the most special wishes of the day came from former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who posted a message in reference to Aamir's upcoming film. "Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha," wrote Sachin in a picture shared with the Dangal star.

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also shared a birthday wish, writing, "A great actor and even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @aamir_khan. Stay blessed!"

Wishes also poured in from B-Town, with actress Madhuri Dixit Nene posting a throwback picture with her Dil co-star.

Actor Ajay Devgn also took to social media to wish his “lucky mascot.” Ajay worked with Aamir in rom-com Ishq, which also starred Kajol and Juhi Chawla.

Juhi couldn't keep calm and wished her Ishq co-star with a loving message. "100 trees for you. May you continue to do the superlative work you do... in every field!!!!"

Aamir is currently shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks flick, Forrest Gump. The Advait Chandan-directorial is set for a Christmas 2020 release. His last outing was Thugs of Hindostan, which failed terribly at the box office.

