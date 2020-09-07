Sachin Tyagi Won’t Return Soon to Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Post COVID-19 Recovery: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has affected millions throughout the world. Hindi television industry has not been untouched by the COVID-19 crisis.

Actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka in the popular daily soap Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had also tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. As his results were out, the actor immediately stopped shooting for the show.

As per his latest test results, Sachin has now tested COVID negative, reported The Times of India.

But, a source close to the production house shared with the publication that Sachin will not resume the shoot anytime soon.

The plot of the show had started focusing on Sachin’s character, Manish. In the show, Sachin loses his memory and his son Karthik (played by Mohsin Khan) was seen taking care of him. However, soon after the makers introduced his character, Sachin tested positive for COVID-19.

The makers had to shift the storyline in order to adapt to this sudden change. As per the source, the story of the show now needs to be written in a way that it can accommodate Sachin’s character again. “The writers are working on it. Currently, the track does not revolve around Sachin. So, the writers will have to think of a new angle. Till then, Sachin will rest and recuperate, so that he can start shooting on the sets soon,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Along with Sachin, actors Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar had also tested positive for COVID-19. The shooting of the show continued without the three. The serial, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is running on television for over a decade now and has a loyal fan-following.

Before the plotline changed, popular television actress Hina Khan worked as the main lead, Akshara Singhania in this serial for eight years.