Sacred Games 2 Cast Feature in '70s Gangster Portrait, Reveal Details Ahead of Premiere
Netflix India unveiled new pics of the cast of 'Sacred Games 2,' set to premiere on the streaming service on August 15.
Image of the cast of Scared Games 2, courtesy of Instagram
Netflix's highly anticipated Sacred Games season 2 is returning on August 15 and in the lead up to its premiere, the streaming service unveiled new pictures of the lead cast, namely Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny and Jatin Sarna – as they can be seen pulling off '70s gangster style with perfect, notorious vibes.
Sharing the image, Netflix wrote on Instagram, "Meet the cast of Sacred Games 2 reimagined as gangsters from the ’70s. They might play gritty characters on screen, but this ultra glam shoot tells us a whole different story. Here’s a sneak peek into the exciting new season, and what each character has to offer."
The slick looks of the cast members were styled by Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai.
In one of the videos posted by the service's Insta handle, Saif says, "Season 2 of Sacred Games is a very creative experience." Kalki, who is a new entrant this season, says about her character, "Batya is a rather lost soul. So that anger, that need to fight for cause, that search is in her."
Nawazuddin, in his character Ganesh Gaitonde says, while he drinks whisky, "Jo 25 din ke baad bachta hai uske Trivedi bolte hain (One who will survive after 25 days is Trivedi)."
See pics and videos featuring cast of Sacred Games 2 here:
View this post on Instagram
Meet the cast of Sacred Games 2 reimagined as gangsters from the ’70s. They might play gritty characters on screen, but this ultra glam shoot tells us a whole different story. Here’s a sneak peek into the exciting new season, and what each character has to offer. #SacredGames2
View this post on Instagram
With expectations running high for Sartaj, Saif remarks that his character faces a lot of additional issues along with the weight of saving the world this season. “Season 1 was a setup, which deals more with the inner workings of his mind, personality and background. In Season 2, there’s a lot of tension and action. It’s got a few daddy issues as well, which is the reason Sartaj gets sucked into it.” #SacredGames2
View this post on Instagram
@kalkikanmani plays the mysterious character of Batya in the upcoming season. Talking about her role, she says, "She is a lost soul who is wandering from place to place, looking for a worthy cause to fight for when she meets Guruji. Her transformation is quite interesting as it seems to parallel Sartaj.” #SacredGames2
View this post on Instagram
Season 2 has Gaitonde taking his business international. “See, the way he talks, the way he walks, remains the same, it’s the change in circumstances that brings about a change in any man’s internal state of affairs. It seemed unbelievable to me, but when we finally went abroad, it hit me that we’re actually filming this series internationally," says @nawazuddin._siddiqui, recalling the sheer scale of the production. #SacredGames2
While the fans wait for another thrilling outing, suffice it to know that Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane as the other director. Neeraj will direct Sartaj's track in the upcoming season. Vikramaditya and Varun Grover continue as the showrunners and the lead writers of the show.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia's 8-month-old Daughter Mehr Explains Monday Blues in the Most Adorable Manner
- Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
- Was a Brazil Priest Really Pushed Off Stage for Saying 'Fat Women Can't Go to Heaven'?
- German Woman Tries to Buy Audi Car with 'Monopoly' Money, Gets Busted
- Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro go on Sale Today: Price, Launch Offers and More