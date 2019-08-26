Scared Games 2 has tasted its fair share of controversy ever since the latest season aired on Netflix. First, Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa called out filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for disrespecting Sikhism by showing a character (Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan) throw away his kada (religious ornament) in the sea and now co-director Neeraj Ghaywan is being targeted online for putting a scene in which a muslim boy is being lynched by a mob of young people.

Read: Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa Raps Sacred Games 2 Makers for Hurting Sikh Pride

On Sunday, a Twitter user compared the lynching scene of a young Muslim to an item number, citing that the scene had no connection with the story. The user wrote, "Other directors put an item number in their movies which has no connection with the story, Anurag kashyap put a mob-lynching in his show which had no connection with the story #SacredGamesS2."

However, Neeraj replied to the user saying that, “You didn’t have the courage to put up even a solidarity tweet when a real lynching has happened. And now to hide your lack of narrative understanding, you equate someone’s courage to put it up on a global platform as ‘item number’? Amazing!”

You didn’t have the courage to put up even a solidarity tweet when a real lynching has happened. And now to hide your lack of narrative understanding, you equate someone’s courage to put it up on a global platform as ‘item number’? Amazing! https://t.co/OwhSkpZFoQ — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 25, 2019

In another tweet, Neeraj wrote, "I directed the lynching scene. Surely you can say it didn’t work for YOU or that you didn’t get it. You have no idea how difficult it is put out something like that with your real name. And when you discredit it by appropriating it to something frivolous as item number, it hurts!"

I directed the lynching scene. Surely you can say it didn’t work for YOU or that you didn’t get it. You have no idea how difficult it is put out something like that with your real name. And when you discredit it by appropriating it to something frivolous as item number, it hurts! — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 25, 2019

Sacred Games 2 stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles, besides Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Neeraj and Anurag, it has Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover as the principal showrunners.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.