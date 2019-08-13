Take the pledge to vote

Sacred Games 2 is More Twisted, More of a Thriller As We’re Reaching the End, Says Saif Ali Khan

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
Sacred Games 2 is More Twisted, More of a Thriller As We’re Reaching the End, Says Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/Netflix India)
Saif Ali Khan, who is currently busy promoting the second season of Netflix India’s blockbuster show Sacred Games, says the upcoming instalment is even darker than the pervious one.

Talking about it, he told Firstpost, “The second season is more twisted. It is more of a thriller now because things are reaching an end, it’s close to climax and everyday is ticking by. We're literally a ticking bomb. A lot of questions are being answered, there is a lot of tension and action. It's got a few daddy issues and psychological issues, use of drugs, kind of being out of physical and mental control.”

On how difficult it was for him to get back to being the earnest cop Sartaj Singh, he added, “It was really demanding because you are playing someone who’s exhausted and strung out most of the time, someone who is paranoid. It is very tiring to be in the right frame of mind to pull that off.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 15. It stars Saif and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, with Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Shobhita Dhulipala and Luke Kenny making up for a strong support cast.

