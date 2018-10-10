Sacred Games 2 to be Cancelled Amidst Allegations of Sexual Harassment on Writer Varun Grover?

On Monday, screenwriter Varun Grover was accused of sexual harassment by a woman. An anonymous handle on Twitter alleged that Grover harassed her when they were part of a play in college. Grover has denied all the allegations.Grover is also the writer of successful Netflix series Sacred Games, but there are reports suggesting that the streaming giant might cancel the show amid these allegations.As per a source quoted on in.com, Netflix is considering its options. The source said, "In the light of the recent allegations against one of the writers of Sacred Games, Varun Grover, Netflix is considering some options on how to tackle the situation. They may drop the successful web series completely or drop the name of the writer."However, there is no official confirmation on it.Before this, production house AIB has faced a similar treatment from Hotstar. The new season of On AIR With AIB has been put on hold because of the sexual harassment allegations against comedian Utsav Chakraborty. Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba, the founding members of AIB, have also been accused of mutely watching everything and not doing anything to encourage a good environment regarding women safety in their work place.