Sacred Games 2 to Return on August 15, Gaitonde Promises a Bigger Game

After much anticipation the trailer of Netflix Original series Sacred Games has released. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, the second season will follow the journey of Saif's Sartaj as he comes to terms with his reality and tries to get to the bottom of the mystery that is Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddinn Siddiqui).

Like the first season, Gaitonde's omniscient voice over leads the characters and the audiences. This season's outings will largely hinge on Pankaj's Trivedi, who is shown to be running a cult in his own right and has his own set of followers. The trailer also hints that the game is bigger than all of them.

Sacred Games season 2 introduces two fresh faces in Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin, while the focus will be on the chase between Sartaj and Trivedi, as Gaitonde makes us realise the importance of amorality in these times.

Sacred Games season 2 drops on August 15. Watch trailer here:

While the fans wait for another thrilling outing, suffice it to know that Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane as the other director. Neeraj will direct Sartaj's track in the upcoming season. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue as the showrunners and the lead writers of the show.

