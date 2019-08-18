Sacred Games 2's Surveen Chawla Says She 'Had to Go Backwards' to Play Jojo Mascarenhas

Though we didn’t see much of her in first season of Netflix’s blockbuster show Sacred Games, the second season explores Surveen Chawla’s character Jojo Mascarenhas—the pimp and friend to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde—in great detail.

Talking about what she found most interesting about her character arc, Surveen told Firstpost, “I had to go backwards on my character. What we see in the first season is the end of Jojo. The character didn’t have a graph of beginning, middle and end but it is the other way round here and that made it more exciting.”

Surveen says she didn’t know how her character would pan out when she was shooting for Season 1 because her part in the next season was not written till then. “But when I got the narration, I was bowled over completely. It was very surprising, nothing like what I had expected it to be. I am sure it’s going to be with the audiences as well. It is not going to turn out the way people would think it will,” she said.

On Jojo and Gaitonde’s equation, Surveen said, “It is quite a unique and volatile relationship. It is like 'can’t live with and can’t live without' kind of a relationship.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 also stars Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. It started streaming worldwide on Netflix on August 15.

