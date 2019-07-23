Take the pledge to vote

Sacred Games Actor Elnaaz Norouzi Misses Connecting Flight from Chicago After Facing Detention at Airport

'Sacred Games' actress Elnaaz Norouzi was detained and interrogated by authorities at the Chicago international airport.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
Sacred Games Actor Elnaaz Norouzi Misses Connecting Flight from Chicago After Facing Detention at Airport
Image of Elnaaz Norouzi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, courtesy of Instagram
Reportedly, Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi was detained at the Chicago international airport and interrogated for more than three hours by the authorities.

About facing the ordeal at the Chicago airport, Norouzi told an entertainment portal (via latestly.com), "I had to stay in immigration for more than 3 hours or so and I was stopped by the officers to board my connecting flight. I hold a German passport and so I do not require a visa to travel to the United States. But due to my Iranian roots, I applied for a normal visa as Trump has put some ban on Iranis and they do not get ESTA anymore and that's why they wanted to double-check on everything."

Self-admittedly, the actress had a connecting flight from Chicago, which is where she was detained. Due to the official restraints, the actress had to miss her connecting flight. Talking about the same, Norouzi added, "I was made to wait and they asked a lot of questions and due to the lengthy interrogation session, I missed out on my connecting flight. The next flight was after 6 hours so I had to wait at the airport for quite long and it felt like this journey was never-ending."

The second season of the highly anticipated Netflix Original series is set to premiere on August 15. The series will continue the story of cop-officer Sartaj, played by Saif Ali Khan, who tries to arrive at the bottom of the mystery handed to him by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde. Season 2 is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan.

