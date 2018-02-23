English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sacred Games: First Look Of Netflix Original Starring Saif, Radhika, Nawazuddin Is Out; See Pics
Set in Mumbai, Sacred Games delves into the city’s intricate web of organised crime, corruption, politics and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted filming a sequence for 'Sacred Games'. Saif impressed the on-lookers with his turban clad look in November last year (Image: Yogen Shah)
Based on Indian author Vikram Chandra's novel, Netflix original series Sacred Games' first look is out. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the upcoming thriller stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.
The first look photographs were shared by Netflix India on Twitter with the caption, "The deadliest games are the ones we've been fooled into playing. Here's the first look of #SacredGames (sic)."
The photographs reveal the looks of the stars, wherein actor Saif Ali Khan can be seen playing the role of a cop, Sartaj Singh, pointing a gun at someone with blood spattered across his face. In the second photograph, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen sporting a kurta pyjama, looking at a reflection of himself in the mirror. The third still has actress Radhika Apte looking at someone with a puzzled expression on her face.
All three looks have not only piqued our curiosity, but also have us waiting with bated breath for the release of the upcoming thriller.
Set in Mumbai, Sacred Games delves into the city’s intricate web of organised crime, corruption, politics and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance. It is an epic masterwork of exceptional richness and power that interweaves the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched and the bloodthirsty.
