Sacred Games’ Ganesh Gaitonde Wants to Join Hands with Narcos Mexico’s Felix in this Netflix Ad
In one of the most interesting crossovers of all time, watch Ganesh Gaitonde and Bunty of Sacred Games promote Narcos: Mexico.
Image: Screen grab/Netflix
You cannot not listen to Ganesh Gaitonde! And Netflix knows it. Cashing in on Sacred Games’ wild popularity in India, the global streaming giant released a new video on Monday to promote its latest show Narcos: Mexico in the country, and how!
The 2.37-minute clip has Sacred Games’ Bunty (Jatin Sarna) introduce his gangster boss Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) to Guadalajara cartel chief Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) through a video tape.
In the video, which has since got people talking, Gaitonde looks impressed with Felix for being able to control the entire Mexican army, especially when he can’t control even one cop, DCP Parulkar.
The promo ends with Gaitonde asking Bunty to keep a close watch on Felix and expressing interest in joining hands with him someday. He says, "The day God (he) and the Godfather (Felix) meet, even Trivedi won't be safe."
Watch it here:
Set in the 1980s, Narcos: Mexico revolves around Felix and DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena) and the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel. It premiered globally on Netflix on November 16. The core team of the series had visited India last week to promote it in the subcontinent.
Meanwhile, the shooting of Sacred Games’ second season is underway. However, in this season, Neeraj Ghaywan has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane and will direct Sartaj Singh's (Saif Ali Khan) story arc. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap will reprise his role as the director of Gaitonde's track. The second season will also feature Pankaj Tripthi in a pivotal role.
