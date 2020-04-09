MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sacred Games’ Jojo and Bunty are Back With a Message for Fans, Take a Look

Surveen Chawla and Jatin Sarna, who play Jojo and Bunty in Sacred Games, took part in a video where they spoke to each other over video call, and gave an important message to their fans.

After a long break, Netflix premiered the second season of Sacred Games on August 15 last year. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-piloted series saw Saif Ali Khan and Jatin Sarna reprise their characters of Inspector Sartaj Singh and Deepak "Bunty" Shinde.

Sacred Games 2 also introduced some new faces like Kalki Koechlin who essayed Batya Abelman and Surveen Chawla as Jojo Mascarenas.

Recently, Netflix dropped a fresh video for which Jatin and Surveen slipped into their memorable characters - Bunty and Jojo.

In the clip, Jojo is seen making a video call to Bunty using Parle 4G connection. The characters from the hit web series chat in typical Mumbai lingo.

The clip opens to a mask-clad Bunty. Jojo asks Bunty to remove the mask and says he need not wear it while sitting at home.

Bunty urges that he rather not disobey the mandatory safety protocols of wearing a mask and regularly washing hands during the coronavirus crisis.

The ROFL moment of the video comes when Bunty takes off the mask only to reveal that he has shaven off his moustache. This leaves Jojo in splits, who understands later that Bunty has done this as a part of a social media challenge.

Later, Jojo enquires about Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s whereabouts to which Bunty starts laughing loudly. He replies how Gaitonde used to mention about being over the moon and the lockdown has made it difficult for him to move.

Towards the end of the video call, Bunty teases Jojo in reference to her character which ends up cutting calls on everyone. Jojo gets frozen for a second and abruptly ends the video call.

Watch the hilarious video here:

View this post on Instagram

#SacredGames @thejatinsarna @surveenchawla

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

