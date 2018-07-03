English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sacred Games, Orange Is The New Black, and More: What To Stream and Watch This July
July brings a fresh set of series for summer, including the latest seasons of Orange Is The New Black and Anne with an E, as well as new shows Sharp Objects, on HBO, and Netflix's first Indian original series, Sacred Games. The eagerly-awaited Castle Rock, produced by J. J. Abrams also premieres this month.
Saif Ali Khan in Netflix's Sacred Games
Here's a look at five top TV shows to catch in July.
Anne with an E
Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel, Anne of Green Gables, the Netflix show returns for a second season in July. Following the life of the whimsical and daydreaming orphan Anne, the show continues to explore themes including identity, feminism and harassment. Now age 14, Anne is a determined young woman who still dreams big.
Premieres July 6 on Netflix
Sacred Games
Netflix's first Indian original series, Sacred Games -- based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra -- lands on the streaming site this month. Produced by Phantom Films, one of India's biggest production companies, the show takes viewers into a world of organized crime, espionage, corruption and politics, exploring the murkier side of India's economic renaissance.
Premieres July 6 on Netflix
Sharp Objects
This dark, psychological mini-series follows the complicated life of Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), a reporter for the St Louis Chronicle with a history of self-harm. When two young girls are brutally murdered in her hometown, Camille returns to Wind Gap in Missouri to report on the story. Haunted by the death of her younger sister, Marian, the return proves difficult for the reporter, who hoped to leave the demons of her past behind when she left town.
Premieres July 8 on HBO
Castle Rock
Summer's most eagerly-awaited series, produced by J. J. Abrams, is now here. This spooky drama is inspired by the stories of Stephen King. Henry (Andre Holland) returns to Castle Rock, a spooky Maine town plagued by a dark force that causes terrible and mysterious things to happen.
Premieres July 25 on Hulu
Orange is the New Black
They're back. Piper, Suzanne, Alex and the other inmates return for a sixth season behind bars on Netflix. Following their riotous uprising after the death of Poussey, the Litchfield inmates are heading to a new, maximum-security facility.
Premieres July 27 on Netflix
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
