Sacred Games Season 2 is the Best Netflix Has To Offer, Actress Vidya Sinha Passes Away

Sacred Games 2 is far bigger and better than the previous season. With a new co-director in Neeraj Ghaywan, Anurag Kashyap has returned to the fore with more bloodthirsty gangsters, more alert cops and a whole bunch of new players with deep entrenched fangs in the Indian government. This one could put Indian storytellers on the world map.

Read our review here: Sacred Games Season 2 Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan's Series is a Banger, Best Netflix Has To Offer

Vidya Sinha, who acted in films like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat among others, passed away on Thursday, aged 71. it was reported that the actress died in Criticare Hospital, Juhu at 12 noon on Thursday.

Read: Pati, Patni Aur Woh Actress Vidya Sinha Passes Away in Mumbai

Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak filed a complaint of domestic abuse against former's husband Abhinav Kohli on August 11. Raja Choudhary, Palak's father and Shweta's ex-husband, has claimed that he has been worried about his daughter and Shweta, but the latter has not responded to any of his calls or messages.

Read: Palak Tiwari's Father Raja Chaudhary Says He's Called Shweta 100 Times But She's Not Responded

Telugu actor Prabhas will soon be back on the big screen with the lavishly-mounted action film Saaho. The actor garnered unprecedented success with the Baahubali franchise, which earned huge revenues at the box office in India and overseas. It is said that Prabhas too earned a handsome paycheck for the film, but apparently has taken a pay cut for his next release.

Read: Prabhas Takes 20% Pay Cut for Saaho After Baahubali, Says He Couldn't Charge His Usual Fee

Batla House combines all the essential tropes of mainstream Bollywood films in remarkably entertaining fashion, and make you sit and notice the fluidity of the narrative. John Abraham has a distinct brand of patriotism. Be it Parmanu or RAW, he tries his best to not make his projects take an anti-minority stand. Batla House follows a similar trajectory.

Read our review: Batla House Movie Review: John Abraham's Independence Day Offering is a Crowd Pleaser

Mission Mangal is a fictionalized version of the events of 2013-14 when India (ISRO) successfully pulled off the Mars Orbit Mission becoming the first country to get a satellite to Mars in its first attempt. The film recounts the story of this mammoth event in the tried and tested, personal anecdotal style. The writing by Sajid-Farhad errs on the side of oversimplification.

Read our review: Mission Mangal Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film will Fill You with Pride

