1-min read

Sacred Games Season 2: Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey Join Netflix’s Blockbuster Show

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neerja Ghaywan, Sacred Games season 2 will also star Sobhita Dhulipala.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Netflix India
Netflix took to social media on Monday to share the teaser of its super-hit show Sacred Games’ upcoming season, which will also feature actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in prominent roles along with show’s regulars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. #SacredGamesS2,” Netflix captioned the video that also stars Pankaj Tripathi, who showed up in a minor character in season 1 but is expected to play a major role in the new season.



Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neerja Ghaywan (of Masaan fame), Sacred Games season 2 will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, who shot to fame with Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven. Ghaywan has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane, who directed Saif’s track in the previous season. Motwane is now continuing as the show-runner in the forthcoming season.

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name and follows the quest of a Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh (played by Saif) as he tries to save the city from a possible nuclear attack, after being warned by gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (essayed by Nawazuddin).

Sacred Games season 1, which also starred actors Radhika Apte, Kubra Sait and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles, was loved by both the audience and the critics alike, thanks to its gritty screenplay and terrific performances headlined by an A-list cast.

