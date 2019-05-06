English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sacred Games Season 2: Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey Join Netflix’s Blockbuster Show
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neerja Ghaywan, Sacred Games season 2 will also star Sobhita Dhulipala.
Image: Instagram/Netflix India
Loading...
Netflix took to social media on Monday to share the teaser of its super-hit show Sacred Games’ upcoming season, which will also feature actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in prominent roles along with show’s regulars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
“Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. #SacredGamesS2,” Netflix captioned the video that also stars Pankaj Tripathi, who showed up in a minor character in season 1 but is expected to play a major role in the new season.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neerja Ghaywan (of Masaan fame), Sacred Games season 2 will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, who shot to fame with Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven. Ghaywan has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane, who directed Saif’s track in the previous season. Motwane is now continuing as the show-runner in the forthcoming season.
Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name and follows the quest of a Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh (played by Saif) as he tries to save the city from a possible nuclear attack, after being warned by gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (essayed by Nawazuddin).
Sacred Games season 1, which also starred actors Radhika Apte, Kubra Sait and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles, was loved by both the audience and the critics alike, thanks to its gritty screenplay and terrific performances headlined by an A-list cast.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. #SacredGamesS2,” Netflix captioned the video that also stars Pankaj Tripathi, who showed up in a minor character in season 1 but is expected to play a major role in the new season.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neerja Ghaywan (of Masaan fame), Sacred Games season 2 will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, who shot to fame with Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven. Ghaywan has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane, who directed Saif’s track in the previous season. Motwane is now continuing as the show-runner in the forthcoming season.
Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name and follows the quest of a Mumbai police officer Sartaj Singh (played by Saif) as he tries to save the city from a possible nuclear attack, after being warned by gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (essayed by Nawazuddin).
Sacred Games season 1, which also starred actors Radhika Apte, Kubra Sait and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles, was loved by both the audience and the critics alike, thanks to its gritty screenplay and terrific performances headlined by an A-list cast.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Marriage Was Called Off
- Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Iraq Government Bans Online Games Including PUBG Over Threat to National Security
- Elections 2019, 5th Phase: People Of Amethi Are Challenging Rahul Gandhi, Says Smriti Irani
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results