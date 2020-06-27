Sad and Angry Priyanka Chopra Demands Justice for Jayaraj and His Son, Says We Need Facts

The tragic demise of Jayaraj and his son Bennix due to alleged police brutality has triggered a furore in Tamil Nadu. It has also trickled down to social media and netizens are demanding justice for the father-son duo. Actress Priyanka Chopra has also spoken about the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka took to Twitter and urged to "use our collective voices to seek justice" for the bereaved. "Reeling from what I am feeling. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be the crime," she wrote, adding, "The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I can't even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks"

For the unversed, Jayaraj and Bennick were booked for not closing their mobile shop in time on June 19. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

Jayaraj died on June 22 night and his son Benicks on June 23 morning in judicial custody. The families alleged police assault led to their deaths.

The High Court has since ordered videotaping of the post-mortems and posted the case to June 26.

The Chief Minister said the two police officials allegedly responsible for the deaths had been suspended while the Inspector of Sathankulam was kept under compulsory waiting.

