'Sad and Shocking': Juhi Parmar on Andrew Symonds' Death in Car Crash

The world is mourning the death of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident on Sunday. He was 46 years old. Following the death of Symonds, the TV and film industries in India are also grief-stricken.

Andrew was also a part of the famous reality show Bigg Boss season 5 and spent a few days inside the house.

According to a report by E Times, TV actor Juhi Parmar, who was seen with Andrew Symonds in the same season, spoke about him during an interview. Juhi was the winner of that season. She said that she still can’t believe that Andrew Symonds is no more in this world.

Juhi Parmar said, “This is shocking". We had a lot of fun at the house because of his humility, she said. “I am really sad and want to express my condolences to his family."

When Andrew joined the Bigg Boss house as a guest in the year 2011, he took part in all the activities. Talking about one of the tasks they did together, Juhi said, “There was a task where they had to sing Bollywood songs and also act like Bollywood actors. Also, he had to woo all the girls."

She added, “I remember the funny part when he had to woo me. He started singing a song which didn’t make any sense because the lyrics were wrong! The way he performed, it was so funny that we all laughed."

Juhi also said that since he did not know Hindi, contestant Pooja Mishra used to translate whatever he would say.

Apart from Bigg Boss, Andrew Symonds was also a part of the Bollywood film Patiala House, which starred Akshay Kumar. He played a special role in this film.

