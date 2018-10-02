English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sad Day for Music: Shankar Mahadevan on Violinist Balabhaskar's Death
His body will be kept for the public to pay their last respects at a Thiruvananthapuram college where he studied.
Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan has mourned the death of popular Kerala musician and violinist Balabhaskar and has called it a sad day for music.
"Very sad. Very unfair! Just not able to come to terms with it. Our dearest Bala Bhaskar has left us. Deeply saddened. A very sad day for music. Our prayers are with the family," Mahadevan tweeted on Tuesday.
Balabhaskar, who was seriously injured along with his wife in a road accident last week, died here in the early hours of Tuesday, informed sources said.
He died at 12.55 a.m., according to sources in the hospital in which he was admitted.
The accident took place last Tuesday in Pallipuram, which is present on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.
While his two-year-old daughter was brought dead to the hospital that day, Balabhaskar, 40, his wife and their driver were brought in a serious condition to a private hospital in the city, where he breathed his last.
Doctors treating him said they were working overtime to ensure his recovery but it did not happen.
Balabhaskar's death has saddened thousands of his fans. His body will be kept for the public to pay their last respects at a Thiruvananthapuram college where he studied.
The musician shot to fame when, as a 17-year-old, he composed music for a Malayalam film. He has composed music for several films.
