Sad Excuse of Humour: Varun Dhawan Blasts Troll for Saying He is Faking Covid-19

Actor Varun Dhawan confirmed that he has contracted the novel coronavirus while shooting for a project. He says his spirits are high and he is taking each day at a time. Varun shared the news on Monday with a picture that has him talking to friends on video call during his isolation.

While many wished the actor a speedy recovery, some targetted him and posted mean comments on Varun's post. One Instagram user commented, “Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai (Brother, are you actually suffering or are overacting your normal cough as Covid-19 ).” Without mincing any words, Varun retorted saying, “Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don’t have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer throught your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son.”

Meanwhile, a number of film celebrities commented on the actor's post wishing a speedy recovery. Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote: "Take care bhai! Jaldi theek ho jayo, tumhari Bhabhi khadi hai ...waiting," whereas, Nushrratt Bharcchua commented, "Vdddd!!! Plz plz plzzz take care! And get back strong n healthy soon!!" Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta too sent out wishes for the actor.

Varun was shooting in Chandigarh for Raj Mehta's upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" when he contracted the virus. Several reports have stated that Neetu Kapoor as well director Mehta have also tested Covid-19 positive.

Last week, actor Anil Kapoor, who was also shooting with the same project with the team, tweeted from his verified account to put an end to rumours that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

Shoot of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" has reportedly been put on hold for now.