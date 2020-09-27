Sad Migrant Issues Have Been Sidelined By News Media: Manoj Bajpayee

New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee says he wanted to channel the nostalgia and pride of migrants for their home in “Bambai Main Ka Ba”, his hit Bhojpuri rap highlighting the plight of people who leave their native places to move to big cities in search of employment. Bajpayee, one of the finest contemporary actors in Hindi cinema with films such as “Satya”, “Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1” and “Aligarh” to his credit, said it is sad that migrants’ issues are not highlighted enough by news channels. The politically-charged song, written by Dr Sagar and directed by Anubhav Sinha, gave Bajpayee the chance to combine the medium of rap with his first language, Bhojpuri, to talk about issues that bother him.

The actor, who hails from Belwa village in West Champaran, Bihar, said he wanted the rap to reflect the pride he has for his birthplace. “Rap is a great way to protest, to express your anger. I improvised a lot while performing. The most important thing that I tried to bring was that whatever anger you want to show, you also show the pride, the pride of the village I come from,” the actor told .