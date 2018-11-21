Sad News For Marvel Fans, Avengers 4 Trailer is Not Coming This Friday

Just to prevent freak outs: It's just something potentially about the trailer. Nothing bigger than that. Again, waiting on good news to prove it false. Hopefully that comes in a day or so. — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 21, 2018

It's NOT Friday. That's 100%. There's apparently something really awesome (NOT MARVEL) coming before then though.



It may not come next week. MAY. As in that's just a RUMOR. Hopefully good news comes in the next day or so to disprove it. If it does I'll let everyone know. pic.twitter.com/9wFvBt5HcN — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 21, 2018

Social media is rife with speculations that Avengers 4 trailer will be released this week, but it seems Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer for it.Trashing all the rumours and speculations, MCU Cosmic founder Jeremy Conard has reported that the trailer is not coming this weekend. Instead, it is probable that it will be released by the end of the month.He wrote, "The bad news is those rumors are false, as I’ve seen confirmation now that there will not be a trailer released for Avengers 4 this coming Friday. That doesn’t mean we won’t see one this month, as the first teaser for Avengers: Infinity War was released last November on the 29th, but it won’t be on Black Friday or around Thanksgiving this week."Further, he stated that most likely, Russo Brothers will land the trailer on November 29 during a special screening of Avengers: Infinity War, exactly a year after its release.The screening has been scheduled for November 28 and will be followed by a Q & A session by directors Joe & Anthony Russo.Incidentally, the first trailer for Infinity War was also released around the same time last year, on November 29.Jeremy has rather confused his fans on Twitter. Firstly he tweeted that something terrible is happening in the coming week but he needs confirmation about it."Just heard a RUMOR of potentially really bad news for the coming week. But it's so bad and will anger so many I'm not going to go into more detail. Will wait a couple of days to see if it is as bad as I was just told. Really hoping it's false. Hoping for good news tomorrow,” he tweeted.A few hours later, he hinted that something 'really awesome' is on our way. Although it will not be Marvel related.Marvel hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the trailer release yet. However, Kevin Feige, president of the Marvel studio had previously stated that the trailer would be released before the end of the year.Since nothing is confirmed at this point, fans will have to wait for Marvel to start teasing the trailer and other details.Avengers 4 will hit the screens in May, next year, concluding the Avengers Universe in MCU.