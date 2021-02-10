Sad Rajiv Kapoor Won't Be There to Enjoy Accolades for 'Toolsidas Junior', Says Ashutosh Gowariker

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has mourned the death of actor Rajiv Kapoor, saying it is heartbreaking that he won’t be there to witness the praise coming his way for his swansong “Toolsidas Junior”. Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday due to a heart attack. He was 58.

The actor made his debut with 1983 film “Ek Jaan Hain Hum”, but his first appearance as a leading man was in blockbuster “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” (1985), which was Raj Kapoor’s last directorial venture. He went on to feature in films like “Aasmaan”, “Lover Boy”, “Zabardast”, “Hum To Chale Pardes”. “Zimmedar”, released in 1990, was his last film as a hero.

With Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar-backed “Toolsidas Junior”, Rajiv Kapoor was set to return to the screen after 30 years. Gowariker said he was a fan of Rajiv Kapoor since his acting debut and got the opportunity to collaborate with him for the upcoming sports drama, where he was an “absolute professional.” “It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On sets, he was an absolute professional and played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease. What an affable person he was.

“His performance in ‘Toolsidas Junior’ is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive,” the filmmaker said in a statement. The film, written and directed by Mridul, also features Sanjay Dutt.

The “Lagaan” helmer said his team had contacted Rajiv Kapoor recently to set up his interviews for the promotion of the film. “And now, I still cannot believe that I am talking about him in the past tense,” he added.

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters — Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.