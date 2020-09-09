Sad Thing I'm Being Stopped from Coming to My Own Maharashtra, Says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who has been given Y-Plus cover on basis of a threat assessment report by the Home Ministry, has tweeted that it's unfortunate that she is being stopped from coming to her "own Maharashtra."

Kangana has been criticised by leaders of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and its alliance partners after her comments on the Sushant Singh Rajput case compared the Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The actress has left her home in Manali and will fly to Mumbai today from Chandigarh. She was accompanied by a CRPF commando team at her Manali home.

"I have lived the courage, valor and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai through the film. The sad thing is that I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. I will walk in the footsteps of Rani Laxmibai. Neither will I bow down nor will I be afraid. I will continue to raise my voice against wrong, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji," Kangana tweeted.

रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के साहस,शौर्य और बलिदान को मैंने फ़िल्म के जरिए जिया है। दुख की बात यह है मुझे मेरे ही महाराष्ट्रा में आने से रोका जा रहा है मै रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के पद चिन्हों पर चलूँगी ना डरूंगी, ना झुकूँगी। गलत के ख़िलाफ़ मुख़र होकर आवाज़ उठाती रहूंगी, जय महाराष्ट्र, जय शिवाजी🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana, 33, is the first Bollywood actor to receive CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) security cover. She will have commandos protecting her 24X7.