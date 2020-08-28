Sadak 2: A Look At Songs From Mahesh Bhatt’s Romantic Thriller

The much-talked about film Sadak 2 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 28. The film is a sequel to the 1991 Sadak also directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The full music album with a total of eight tracks was released a few days ahead of the film’s release. In addition to main songs, the album also includes reprise and unplugged versions. As Sadak 2 makes its way to direct-to-digital platform, let’s look at the songs in the music album list:

Tum Se Hi

The pleasing melody about love and obsession was the first song of the film to be out. The music is given by Ankit Tiwari who also is crooning the song along with Leena Bose. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The video features Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

2.

Ishq Kamaal

The poignant romantic number with Javed Ali’s vocals gave a Sufi element to it. Starring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the music video, the track centres on the sweet nothings lovers exchange. The video also includes flashback snippets of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt’s romance in the prequel. Composed by Suniljeet, the song has lyrics by Suniljeet and Shalu Vaish.

Dil Ki Purani Sadak

The nostalgia-laden number has lyrics by Vijay Vijawatt. The music clip has a forlorn Sanjay Dutt, who is remembering cherished moments from the past with his dead partner and grieving. Composed by the musical duo of Samidh Mukherjee and Urvi, Dil Ki Purani Sadak has been sung by the versatile KK.

Shukriya

The heartwarming track has the characters express gratitude towards every good and bad experience in life. Shukriya video features Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Serenaded by KK and Jubin Nautiyal, the slow number is a beautiful composition by Jeet Gannguli. The track is penned by Rashmi Virag and Jeet Gannguli.

Sadak 2 marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt to direction after a hiatus of two decades. Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover and Jisshu Sengupta also play pivotal roles.