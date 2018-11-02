English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt Starts Preparing for the Film, Pooja Bhatt Posts Pic
Sadak was one of the biggest blockbusters of the '90s, and the Bhatt family is now getting reunited for its sequel.
Sadak was one of the biggest blockbusters of the '90s, and the Bhatt family is now getting reunited for its sequel.
Sadak was one of the big blockbusters in the ‘90s and now the Bhatt family is ready to reunite for its sequel. On Friday, Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to share an update about the film. In the picture, she is seen posing with her father Mahesh Bhatt in front of a helicopter.
In the post, she also mentioned that she'll be assisting Mahesh as an associate director for the film. She wrote, “And our recce for ‘Sadak 2’ officially begins! Time to fly into the skies with Mahesh Bhatt. Here’s to the start of a great journey and life changing experience for us all.”
Sadak 2 is a special film for the Bhatt family for multiple reasons. Mahesh Bhatt will be making a comeback as a director after almost two decades. Also, it will be the first time that he will direct his daughter Alia Bhatt.
Apart from this, with Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of 17 years. She was last seen in 2001 in Everybody Says I’m Fine!
Earlier, Pooja also shared the film’s teaser on Twitter. “And he’s back! To breathe new life into our souls & to breathe more soul into our lives. I thought b’days were about receiving presents Pops & there you go and turn that on it’s head by giving us a gift instead-the gift of Sadak2 & the privilege of being directed by you. Shukriya!” Pooja tweeted.
Reportedly, the film deals with the issue of depression. Sanjay Dutt, who was also in the 1991 original, will play a former drug addict in the new film. Speculations are rife that Alia will play his daughter. The film is slated to release on March 25, 2020, and will have Aditya Roy Kapur in a pivotal role.
In the post, she also mentioned that she'll be assisting Mahesh as an associate director for the film. She wrote, “And our recce for ‘Sadak 2’ officially begins! Time to fly into the skies with Mahesh Bhatt. Here’s to the start of a great journey and life changing experience for us all.”
And our recce for #Sadak2 officially begins! Ready to fly into the skies with my father,not only as an actor.. this time I work as his associate director as well!
