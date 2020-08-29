MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Sadak 2 First Reviews are Out, Twitter Not Happy with Alia Bhatt’s Film

Sadak 2 First Reviews are Out, Twitter Not Happy with Alia Bhatt’s Film

The first rections about Sadak 2, headlined by Alia Bhatt, are out and Twitter doesn't seem impressed at all. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt’s grand return to direction after two decades, is a big letdown, at least this is what Twitter believes. The film started trending on Twitter after it was streamed by Disney+ Hotstar on Friday evening.

While a couple of trade analysts gave the film 1-star rating, other netizens also didn’t seem very impressed with the film, which stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

Related: Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 Becomes Lowest-rated Film of All Time on IMDb With 1.1 Score

Sadak 2 has been facing a barrage of dislikes since some days, especially in the aftermath of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After June 14, when the actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment, many believed in the theory that he was not treated well in the film industry because he was an ‘outsider’. Later, this turned into a strong campaign against many actors and filmmakers whose relatives are also in the film business.

Released on August 12, the trailer of Sadak 2 has been at the receiving end. It currently holds the record for being the most-disliked video on YouTube, with a staggering dislike ratio of 95%. The close second spot belongs to Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie who has a dislike ratio of 93% on his video titled "Can this video get 1 million dislikes?" with nearly 5 million "dislikes".

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the film:

However, these are just the first reactions. With more publications coming out with detailed reviews, the general opinion might change.

Next Story
Loading