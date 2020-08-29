Sadak 2 First Reviews are Out, Twitter Not Happy with Alia Bhatt’s Film

Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt’s grand return to direction after two decades, is a big letdown, at least this is what Twitter believes. The film started trending on Twitter after it was streamed by Disney+ Hotstar on Friday evening.

While a couple of trade analysts gave the film 1-star rating, other netizens also didn’t seem very impressed with the film, which stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

Sadak 2 has been facing a barrage of dislikes since some days, especially in the aftermath of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After June 14, when the actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment, many believed in the theory that he was not treated well in the film industry because he was an ‘outsider’. Later, this turned into a strong campaign against many actors and filmmakers whose relatives are also in the film business.

Released on August 12, the trailer of Sadak 2 has been at the receiving end. It currently holds the record for being the most-disliked video on YouTube, with a staggering dislike ratio of 95%. The close second spot belongs to Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie who has a dislike ratio of 93% on his video titled "Can this video get 1 million dislikes?" with nearly 5 million "dislikes".

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the film:

#OneWordReview...#Sadak2: UNBEARABLE.Rating: ⭐️Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn’t work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/Tyt1qQR6do — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2020

#Sadak2 is a torture. 👎👎An opportunity is missed,A franchisee is killed. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 28, 2020

#Sadak2 - Rating ⭐️TORTURE of EPIC proportion, full on nonsense yet hilarious script & screenplay.Villain Gyaanprakash will make you laugh like mad, best comic actor of 2020. Bhatt saab career weakest direction,Why alia did this film only guru gyaanprakash knows. #Sadak2Review pic.twitter.com/65yJ6hbZDP — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 28, 2020

Review- #Sadak2#Sadak2ReviewRating - 1*/5 ⭐️Unbearable - Slow paced - illogical@MaheshNBhatt last film #SADAK2 will be a BLOT on @VisheshFilms forever, In movie Father tried to kill his daughter, and in reality Mahesh killed his classic film SADAKSadak 2 is a cult DISASTER pic.twitter.com/VyZQjTAx9R — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 28, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt to film Critics right now #Sadak2 😂 pic.twitter.com/fukodh9Dol — SK PARODY (@SK_Parodyy) August 28, 2020

You know what to do right ? #Sadak2 1.7 ziada hai pic.twitter.com/rVOm6bRzZl — #AllLivesMatter (@ExSecular) August 28, 2020

#Sadak2 Mahesh bhatt checking sadak 2 ratings in from 2020 movies rating list pic.twitter.com/W0PkNx9x6p — my name is sanghi (@bagga_daku) August 28, 2020

Everyone is giving review of #Sadak2 movie.Le me pic.twitter.com/Zdv4zDS3TF — Rahul Singh (@heres_the_rahul) August 28, 2020

However, these are just the first reactions. With more publications coming out with detailed reviews, the general opinion might change.