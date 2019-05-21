English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sadak 2 Gets a New Release Date, Now Pushed to July 2020
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 was initially slated to release on March 25, 2020.
Actors Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Pooja Bhatt)
Sadak 2, which will see Mahesh Bhatt back in the director's chair after about 20 years, will release on July 10, 2020 instead of March next year.
It was earlier scheduled release on March 25, 2020, but the announcement of its new release date was made on Monday by the makers on social media. "The roads will intersect once again. #Sadak2 in cinemas on July 10, 2020," read a tweet by Vishesh Films.
Sadak 2, produced by Vishesh Films, will star Mahesh Bhatt's daughters Alia, Pooja, and actors Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.
Pooja and Sanjay had starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, which was a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.
Announcing the beginning of the film’s shoot, Alia had posted on Instagram last week, "Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified.
"I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall, I hope I'm able to get up again."
The 26-year-old star calls her journey on the film a "tough climb". "But from everything I've seen and everything I've heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand new journey! And what a journey it's going to be," she wrote.
The roads will intersect once again. #Sadak2 in cinemas on 10th July, 2020. @aliaa08 #AdityaRoyKapur @duttsanjay @PoojaB1972 @MaheshNBhatt #MukeshBhatt @FoxStarHindi— Vishesh Films (@VisheshFilms) May 20, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!! 🌟🙏🌞
