Sadak 2: Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose Come on Board the Film
Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday announced that actors Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose have come on board 'Sadak 2'.
Photo: Vishesh Films/Twitter
Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday announced that actors Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose have boarded the cast of Sadak 2.
The film is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. Both the actors are returning for the follow-up, alongside new additions — Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Pooja took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the three actors.
“And the three that do, are not only only actors I admire greatly but some of favourite people as well! Rare combination that! Can’t wait to start work with them #Sadak2 @Jisshusengupta @priyankabose20 #AkshayAnand @MaheshNBhatt @VisheshFilms” she tweeted.
The actor-filmmaker also shared a photo of the film’s script that her father Mahesh Bhatt presented to Jishu.
“My father’s special message to @Jisshusengupta which he imprinted in his trademark ‘capital’ scrawl, on the script of #Sadak2 – ‘In the heart of darkness there is light’. Indeed there is,” Pooja posted.
My father’s special message to @Jisshusengupta which he imprinted in his trademark ‘capital’ scrawl, on the script of #Sadak2 “In the heart of darkness there is light”. Indeed there is 🖤 @MaheshNBhatt pic.twitter.com/TclghBbCl2— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 4, 2019
Mahesh, who also helmed the original film, is returning to the director’s chair after almost two decades with the film.
It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos.
Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.
