Sadak 2 Memes, Jokes Take Over Twitter As Alia Bhatt Film Begins Streaming on OTT

Netizens have flooded Twitter with Sadak 2 memes as Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, began streaming on an OTT platform.

Sadak 2, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday, opened to negative reviews. The film has also become the lowest-rated film of all time on IMDb with user rating 1.1. The film has got 9,821 IMDb users' votes and has been rated 1.1 out of 10. Now, its memes and jokes have taken over the social media, with netizens calling it "a flop show."

After seeing the rating of #Sadak2 Alia bhatt be like- pic.twitter.com/pkC8rkxi86 — Divya Sohgaura (@Divyasohgauraa) August 28, 2020

Sadak 2 has been in the eye of the storm ever since the death of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Its lead actress Alia Bhatt has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for allegedly riding on the privileges of an insider.

The trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's film has been the top trending video on YouTube India ever since it dropped on the platform on August 12. More than 70 million views and a million comments later, the film has achieved a rare feat of becoming the second-most "disliked" video in the entire world. Bhatt's movie currently has 12 million "dislikes" beating Justin Bieber's "Baby" (11.63 million dislikes) which held the spot for nearly a decade.