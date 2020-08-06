Sadak 2 New Poster Out, Film's OTT Premiere on This Date

Makers of Sadak 2 have unveiled a new movie poster of the upcoming film. The OTT premiere date has also been announced and it arrives on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Lead actress Alia shared the new Sadak 2 poster on social media writing, "Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August (sic)." In the new still release, Alia, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen treading down a road amid snow-capped mountains. Aditya is seen carrying a guitar while Alia holds a back pack. Sanjay walks with swagger in the middle.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film by Mahesh Bhatt. Sanjay starred in the first installment with Pooja Bhatt. Pooja too is returning for the sequel and the cast will be joined by Shakuntala Devi actor Jisshu Sengupta.

Sadak 2 was earlier in limelight when the first movie poster was released and a complaint was filed against the makers for allegedly hurting hindu sentiments. The complainant claimed that Sadak poster had names of actors and crew over image of Kailash Mansarovar and tended to give prominence to artists and technicians over the place of religious significance.