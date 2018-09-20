Sadak 2 Teaser: Alia Bhatt Announces Mahesh Bhatt’s Return to Direction After 19 Years
Watch the teaser of Mahesh, Pooja and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Sadak 2.
Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt’s comeback film, Sadak 2, will also star actors Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.
Along with the teaser that shows clips from the 1991 super-hit film Sadak and announces the sequel, Alia also wrote a heartfelt birthday note for her father. Sharing an image of him with an owl, she wrote, “Dear Daddy, on your 70th Birthday you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! Sadak 2 is a dream come true. What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones. This will be a journey of discovery. Of life, movies, feeling and most of all. Of a father and daughter. I love you my not-so-old man! Happy Birthday.”
Dear Daddy, On your 70th Birthday you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! Sadak 2 is a dream come true.. What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones.This will be a journey of discovery.. Of life, movies, feeling and most of all.. Of a father and daughter. I love you my not-so-old man! Happy Birthday 💕
Mahesh Bhatt reciprocated the same feelings. He said, “Like the spider gets its thread from his own guts. The narrative of Sadak 2 is pulled out from my lived life. It's a film about living, loving and dealing with the anguish of the loss of a loved one.”
Sadak 2, which is slated to release on March 25, 2020, will also star actors Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.
Both Pooja and Sanjay Dutt have shared the film’s teaser on Twitter. “And he’s back! To breathe new life into our souls & to breathe more soul into our lives. I thought b’days were about receiving presents Pops & there you go and turn that on it’s head by giving us a gift instead-the gift of Sadak2 & the privilege of being directed by you. Shukriya!” Pooja tweeted.
And he’s back!To breathe new life into our souls & to breathe more soul into our lives.I thought b’days were about receiving presents Pops & there you go and turn that on it’s head by giving us a gift instead-the gift of Sadak2 & the privilege of being directed by you. Shukriya! pic.twitter.com/A3xZNTtvi8— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2018
Sanjay Dutt, meanwhile, wrote, “Thank you for giving me #Sadak bhatt saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you! Proud to take this journey with you again @MaheshNBhatt & @PoojaB1972. #Sadak2 on 25th March 2020. Looking forward to working with @aliaa08 & #AdityaRoyKapoor.”
Thank you for giving me #Sadak bhatt saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you!— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 20, 2018
Proud to take this journey with you again @MaheshNBhatt & @PoojaB1972. #Sadak2 on 25th March 2020. Looking forward to working with @aliaa08 & #AdityaRoyKapoor.#MukeshBhatt @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/BaI6a4yUTO
Sadak 2 will reportedly deal with the issue of depression. Dutt, who was also in the 1991 original, will play a drug survivor in the new film. Speculations are rife that Alia will play his daughter.
Still remembered for its melodious music, Sadak was a romantic thriller that had Pooja Bhatt essaying the role of a sex-worker in love with Sanjay Dutt’s character and how the two fight against all odds to be together.
With Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of 17 years. She was last seen in 2001 in Everybody Says I’m Fine!
Sadak 2 is a special project for the Bhatt family for multiple reasons. Along with marking the comeback of Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt, it will also be Alia and Mahesh Bhatt’s first film together.
