Sadak 2 Track 'Tum Se Hi' is a Passionate Romance Ballad, Listen Here

The makers of Sadak 2 have dropped the track ‘Tum Se Hi’ from the film on Thursday. The song portrays the proclaimed love between Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s characters in the film. The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 1991 Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer Sadak.

Alia took to the Instagram story section to share the first look poster of the song.

Ankit Tiwari has composed and voiced the song. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Sadak 2 marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after two decades. The project also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.

The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday, August 12. Alia dropped it on her Instagram timeline along with a caption that read, “#Sadak2 Trailer Out Now Three Streams, Three Stories. One Journey. Watch #Sadak2Trailer Out Now (sic).

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film is skipping the traditional theatrical route, and going for a digital release. The film is slated to release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.