MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Sadak 2 Trailer: Millions of Trolls Hit 'Dislike' on YouTube Thanks to Nepotism Debate

Sadak 2 Trailer: Millions of Trolls Hit 'Dislike' on YouTube Thanks to Nepotism Debate

Netizens were waiting for the trailer of Sadak 2 to drop in order to hit 'dislike' immediately on YouTube. The Mahesh Bhatt film has been slammed for being a 'product of nepotism'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
Share this:

In less than two hours of release, the trailer of Sadak 2 garnered only 25K likes and a whopping 165K dislikes on YouTube. Seven hours after its release, the number of dislikes stood at 1.7 million, while likes were 115K only. Netizens have already declared it the 'most disliked trailer'.

The film's promotions have been marred by the nepotism debate in Bollywood triggered by Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Considering Sadak 2 has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt with Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, the film is being slammed as a product of nepotism.

As soon as the trailer released on Wednesday morning, netizens hit the thumbs down icon on YouTube. From the tweets put out by several users, it is clear that they were waiting for the trailer to drop in order to hit 'dislike', merit notwithstanding.

Take a look at some:

There were some who refused to follow the social media trend and opined that the film should be criticised on merit.

A parody poster of the film also went viral on social media. Titled Sadak Chap 2, the poster features three donkeys standing on a road leading to a mountain. The poster spoofs the original poster of Sadak 2. The spoof poster mentions Hawas Bhatt Daughter, Star Kid Kapoor and Aatankwadi Dhutt as the stars of Sadak Chap 2, a Mahawas Bhatt production.

On Monday the hashtag #UninstallHotstar had trended on Twitter throughout the day as netizens urged everyone to uninstall the OTT app that is all set to premiere Sadak 2.

Read: Twitterati Uninstall OTT App Releasing Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 Amid Nepotism Backlash

Next Story
Loading