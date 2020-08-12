Sadak 2 Trailer: Millions of Trolls Hit 'Dislike' on YouTube Thanks to Nepotism Debate

In less than two hours of release, the trailer of Sadak 2 garnered only 25K likes and a whopping 165K dislikes on YouTube. Seven hours after its release, the number of dislikes stood at 1.7 million, while likes were 115K only. Netizens have already declared it the 'most disliked trailer'.

The film's promotions have been marred by the nepotism debate in Bollywood triggered by Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Considering Sadak 2 has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt with Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, the film is being slammed as a product of nepotism.

As soon as the trailer released on Wednesday morning, netizens hit the thumbs down icon on YouTube. From the tweets put out by several users, it is clear that they were waiting for the trailer to drop in order to hit 'dislike', merit notwithstanding.

Take a look at some:

#Sadak2 trailer not released yet? I can't wait anymore to dislike. — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) August 11, 2020

It's just the beginning,,baby @aliaa08 and tharki budhha @MaheshNBhatt much more yet to come,, go on guys,, make it happen The most disliked trailer in YouTube history 👎👎👎#Sadak2Trailer pic.twitter.com/JLEkU6htf8 — Sushant (@its_sushant1) August 12, 2020

Haha just see the power of public Go and see DISLIKES😂😂😎 Never underestimate the power of a comman man.💪👊 Sadak 2 on Road now😂😂#Sadak2Trailer #Sadak2Sadakchhap@ishkarnBHANDARI@MadhubantiChat3 @arnabofficial7 @Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/XZs0nrqTXz — Justice for Shushant (@SinghPankaj05) August 12, 2020

There were some who refused to follow the social media trend and opined that the film should be criticised on merit.

Disliking the #Sadak2Trailer based on someone's surname (here: Bhatt) is same as casting someone for their surname (Kapoor, Khan, Bhatt etc). So in case, you think you're doing justice - LOL! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PNpqzIPL4g — Ankit Raj Bachchan (@TheOffensiveLad) August 12, 2020

A parody poster of the film also went viral on social media. Titled Sadak Chap 2, the poster features three donkeys standing on a road leading to a mountain. The poster spoofs the original poster of Sadak 2. The spoof poster mentions Hawas Bhatt Daughter, Star Kid Kapoor and Aatankwadi Dhutt as the stars of Sadak Chap 2, a Mahawas Bhatt production.

Get ready to BOYCOTT the donkey's movie SADAK CHAP 2 .#MahaGovtBackingKillers pic.twitter.com/up4Fbp0Nul — Sushant Forever (@Mohamuni3) August 12, 2020

On Monday the hashtag #UninstallHotstar had trended on Twitter throughout the day as netizens urged everyone to uninstall the OTT app that is all set to premiere Sadak 2.

