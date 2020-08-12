Sadak 2 Trailer: Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt's Scenes to Steal the Show in This Mahesh Bhatt Film

The trailer of Sadak 2 has been unveiled at a time when Bollywood buffs are just about dealing with reports of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with lung cancer. While the actor or his family is yet to confirm, he did say a day before that he is taking a break for medical treatment.

Not so long ago, actor Irrfan Khan had kicked off the promotions of his last film, Angrezi Medium, with a message for his fans saying that he cannot promote the film because he was undergoing medical treatment.

But we push the sense of deja vu aside and be thankful that we can watch Sanjay Dutt on screen while the 61-year-old battles a new hurdle in his life.

The trailer of Sadak 2 shows Sanjay as a man who has lost the reason to live after the death of his beloved (Pooja Bhatt). He tasked with driving Alia Bhatt on a road trip to Kailash mountain. Soon, her problems become his as well, and he becomes her protector.

Watch the trailer here:

The film marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 21 years. The first film starred Sanjay and Pooja as leads and was also directed by Mahesh. The 1991 film showed Sanjay putting everything at risk in trying to rescue Pooja from a brothel.

The filmmaker recently said on Instagram, "Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.That’s the duty and also the privilege of the Director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying 'Mahesh chalein?"