MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sadak 2 Will Definitely Get A Different Kind Of Mahesh Bhatt, Says Akshay Anand

Sadak 2 Will Definitely Get A Different Kind Of Mahesh Bhatt, Says Akshay Anand

Akshay, who has worked with Mahesh Bhatt in Zakhm, said Sadak 2 will see him as a more matured director.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Akshay Anand had been directed by Mahesh Bhatt back in 1998 in the film Zakhm. After 1999's Kartoos, Bhatt gave up the responsibilities of a director. Now he is back in the director's chair for the upcoming Sadak 2, and Anand, who is working with him again, couldn't be more thrilled about it.

"It's been a wonderful film to do because the last film that I did with him was Zakhm. Soon he retired (as a director) and he has now come back to direct. Doing that film (Sadak 2) with him, for me, was like a cherished moment," Akshay told IANS.

Asked if he noticed any changes in him as a director, Akshay said, "Yes, he has matured a lot. He is so richly and deeply oozing with value for life. He wants to give it to a lot of people through his films and dialogues, and through the ideas that he has in his mind. Sadak 2 is a very different kind of a film. It's been made beautifully. You will definitely get a different kind of Bhatt sahab," promised the actor.

Akshay also shared some information about his role in the upcoming film, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

"I am playing Sanjay Dutt's friend. I am one of those people who convinces him to live life for a reason. He listens to me. It's an important role even though it's a cameo. It's like the role I did in Ghulam. It was a small role but the character lives on through the film," he said.

Akshay is currently seen in Sony Entertainment Television's show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, in which he plays a father.

Follow @News18Movies for mor

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,095

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,734

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    472

     

  • Total DEATHS

    166

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,099,679

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,518,773

    +813

  • Cured/Discharged

    330,589

     

  • Total DEATHS

    88,505

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres