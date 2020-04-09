Sadak 2 Will Definitely Get A Different Kind Of Mahesh Bhatt, Says Akshay Anand

Actor Akshay Anand had been directed by Mahesh Bhatt back in 1998 in the film Zakhm. After 1999's Kartoos, Bhatt gave up the responsibilities of a director. Now he is back in the director's chair for the upcoming Sadak 2, and Anand, who is working with him again, couldn't be more thrilled about it.

"It's been a wonderful film to do because the last film that I did with him was Zakhm. Soon he retired (as a director) and he has now come back to direct. Doing that film (Sadak 2) with him, for me, was like a cherished moment," Akshay told IANS.

Asked if he noticed any changes in him as a director, Akshay said, "Yes, he has matured a lot. He is so richly and deeply oozing with value for life. He wants to give it to a lot of people through his films and dialogues, and through the ideas that he has in his mind. Sadak 2 is a very different kind of a film. It's been made beautifully. You will definitely get a different kind of Bhatt sahab," promised the actor.

Akshay also shared some information about his role in the upcoming film, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

"I am playing Sanjay Dutt's friend. I am one of those people who convinces him to live life for a reason. He listens to me. It's an important role even though it's a cameo. It's like the role I did in Ghulam. It was a small role but the character lives on through the film," he said.

Akshay is currently seen in Sony Entertainment Television's show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, in which he plays a father.

Follow @News18Movies for mor