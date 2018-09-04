English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sadak 2: Will Mahesh Bhatt Direct Daughters Alia and Pooja in Comeback Film?
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will reportedly return to direction with Sadak 2.
In a first, Mahesh Bhatt will direct daughter Alia in Sadak 2. (Image: Instagram/Mahesh Bhatt)
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who had retired from directing movies in 1999, will reportedly make a comeback with Sadak 2, the sequel to his 1991 super-hit film.
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie will feature actors Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles. The film is expected to release on November 15, 2019.
Sadak 2 will reportedly talk about depression. Dutt, who was also in the 1991 original, will play a survivor of drug abuse in the new film. Speculations are rife that Alia will play his daughter.
Still remembered for its melodious music, Sadak was a romantic thriller with Pooja Bhatt essaying the role of a sex-worker in love with Sanjay Dutt’s character and how the two fight against all odds to be together.
With Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of 18 years. She was last seen in 2001 in Everybody Says I’m Fine!
Sadak 2 will be special for reasons more than one. Along with being the comeback film of Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt, it will also be Alia and Mahesh Bhatt’s first film together.
Pooja Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter from his first wife, Kiran Bhatt. Alia is his second daughter with his second wife, actor Soni Razdan. Mahesh and Soni also have another daughter Shaheen.
