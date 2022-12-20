Sadak Clocks 31 Years: Pooja Bhatt Shares Throwback Pics With Sanjay Dutt, Posts Heartfelt Note

Do you know the Mahesh Bhatt directorial 1991 film Sadak featuring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, completed 31 years today? Fans are excited and Pooja Bhatt is all very nostalgic about it. She marked the occasion with a special post on Instagram. It consists of various throwback pictures from the sets of Sadak, also featuring actor Sanjay Dutt. While the first two pictures have been clicked on the sets of Sadak, the later ones are comparatively captured much later while the duo and the director wore busy working on Sadak 2.

In a recent picture, Pooja can be seen hugging Sanjay. The last one in the post showed Sanjay and Pooja posing with Mahesh Bhatt. The post doesn’t end here. Pooja further wrote a long heartfelt note expressing her feelings. “31 yrs of #Sadak today. The fact that I am in Ooty shooting for a new show in the same location that we shot the majority of the film feels bitter-sweet!” She continued stating, “Thank you to everyone who marked the date & gave me a reminder. Your love & memories of the film keep it alive. That’s the magic of the movies. They bind us irrevocably. Gratitude to my father without who none of us would have had this milestone in our lives & thank you to the universe for keeping me in the arena all these years later, with my boots & gloves firmly on! Love, love, more love!”

Director and producer Paragg Mehta dropped hearts in the comment section.

Pooja Bhatt also shared a series of Instagram Stories dedicated to Sadak. She reshared various posts on Stories and thanked fans for “re-igniting the memories.”

“Thank you for marking 31 years of #Sadak,” Pooja added.

Here are some throwback pictures on her Instagram Stories:

Pooja stated, “Straight from the #Sadak photo albums that were used for continuity as well as for whetting a distributor’s appetite pre-sale!”

Sadak also saw its sequel in the name of Sadak 2, which featured Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor along with Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. On Sanjay’s 61st birthday, Pooja shared a post giving the entire credit of Sadak 2 being made to her co-star and said the film would perhaps have never been made if it weren't for him. In a long note, she mentioned, “Before I call it a night I have to not only wish but thank the man who made Sadak 2 happen in the first place - Sanjay Dutt. If it wasn't for his belief and absolute conviction that Sadak had to have a sequel it would never have happened.” She further stated, “And it was only him that could convince my father to direct again. So Happy Birthday, Sanju! And thank you for setting us all off on this life-changing journey… one that continues to enrich me and keeps me working, growing and learning even through a pandemic… one that will keep the home and heart fires burning for decades to come. Gratitude, gratitude, more gratitude,”

Pooja Bhatt is also known for doing other films like Zakhm, Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin, Chaahat, Junoon among others. Whereas, Sanjay Dutt has appeared in other popular films like Agneepath, Tathastu, Kidnap, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Dus, Parineeta, Vaastav among others.

