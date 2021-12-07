'Saddened By Unexpected Passing': Nick Jonas Pays Tribute To Friend Thom Scher

Actor-singer Nick Jonas on Monday paid tribute to his friend, colleague, and mentor Thom Scher, who passed away recently. Sharing on Instagram a picture wherein Nick is standing beside Thom, the actor-singer said that he was saddened by the unexpected passing of his friend. In the photograph, Nick has his right hand around Thom’s shoulder and the two friends are seen smiling and posing.

“I’ve been lucky enough to know Thom for about 7 years, and I am so proud of the work we’ve done to advocate for those living with Type 1 diabetes. He was a great and friend to all. Rest In Peace," Jonas further said.

Thom was good friends with Nick and knew her wife Priyanka as well.

Not long ago, the celebrity couple was in the news after Priyanka removed the surnames — Jonas and Chopra — from her social media accounts.

Priyanka’s mother had to then come out and dismiss all the rumours of any discord between her daughter and Nick.

Priyanka and Nick regularly share updates related to their personal and professional lives. Their fans, too, are always eager to know what new the two are going to do next.

