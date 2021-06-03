Sadhguru Engages in a Spiritual Conversation with Matthew McConaughey, Watch Here

Earlier this week, Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey took to Instagram to inform fans that he would engage in a conversation with Sadhguru. The interaction is now live on YouTube.

During the conversation, Sadhguru and the Oscar-winning actor engaged in long discussion about Karma, crafting one’s destiny, the connection between yoga and religion, and exploring the unknown.

Sadhguru, in his usual style, picked up stories out of mundane life and tried to analyse them in the context of the conversation. He explained how sense of humour works. He also talked about how developments around us have hidden meanings.

The actor spoke about his book. He recently released a book titled Greenlights, which speaks about the discovery of life. “Recently, I worked up the courage to sit down with those diaries. I found stories I experienced, lessons I learned and forgot, poems, prayers, prescriptions, beliefs about what matters, some great photographs, and a whole bunch of bumper stickers," McConaughey said on the official website of his novel.

“I found a reliable theme, an approach to living that gave me more satisfaction, at the time, and still: If you know how, and when, to deal with life’s challenges—how to get relative with the inevitable — you can enjoy a state of success I call catching greenlights," he added.

