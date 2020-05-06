Safety Protocol And Shooting Guidelines Yet To Be Formalised: Producers Guild Of India

Producers Guild of India has issued a statement clarifying that the final safety protocols and guidelines for the resumption of shooting activities are yet to be formalised.

"A work-in-progress document prepared by the guild of draft guidelines for the resumption of shooting activities has recently been circulating widely in the media and industry," Producers Guild of India spokesperson said.

"This is to clarify that the document is only an early internal draft prepared by the Guild in preparedness for the future resumption of shooting activities. Any final safety protocols and guidelines will be formalised only after comprehensive consultations with government officials, medical professionals, and relevant industry bodies."

This comes after certain media outlets reported that the guild has drafted several safety measures for shooting post the lockdown, which includes the cast and crew providing the result of their swab test before reporting on the set. There will be temperature checks of the unit every morning, a doctor and a nurse would be present on the set for an initial period.

Meanwhile, the Producers Guild of India had earlier donated fully-equipped tents and vanity vans of Bollywood stars to the police force, particularly female cops, across 22 key locations in the city, as the uniformed personnel battle it out to protect Mumbai from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

