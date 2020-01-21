Take the pledge to vote

SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Brad Pitt Watching Her From Backstage

Jennifer Aniston was glad and flattered after knowing about the incident where Brad Pitt was seen watching her SAG Award acceptance speech from backstage.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Brad Pitt Watching Her From Backstage
(Image: AFP)

Recently, exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met back stage and congratulated each other after bagging SAG Awards in their respective categories, leaving fans in awe. A video of Brad Pitt leaving everything to watch Jennifer giving her acceptance speech went viral. Now, Jennifer has given her reaction on the same.

When an entertainment portal E! News shared the news about a "crying" Brad watching her receive her award, the actress was surprised and claimed, “No!”

Being flattered by the gesture, the actress reacted on it and said, "It means everything. We all grew up together. This whole room. Their performances move me and excite me! We’re part of a community together…it’s nice to have a night where you dress up and celebrate together.”

She has a similar chat with ExtraTV and called his reaction "sweet."

She also shared her thoughts on winning the award and said, "We've all grown up together, we really have, and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working," she said.

"You know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going—and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow," she added.

Watch the video here:

